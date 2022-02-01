Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Down 23.6% in January

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.30. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after buying an additional 1,025,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.