Yum! Brands (YUM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.64 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

