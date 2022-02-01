Yum China (YUMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Yum China to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66. Yum China has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.