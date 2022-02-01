YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, YUMMY has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $83,590.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.83 or 0.07147697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.49 or 0.99710515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006842 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.