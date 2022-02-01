Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $158.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $747.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.80 million to $752.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $782.65 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $808.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,795 shares of company stock worth $2,898,845. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.