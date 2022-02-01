Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce sales of $12.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $43.40 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $149.59 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $203.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

