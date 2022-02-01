Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Arko posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arko by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,920,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after buying an additional 115,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 573,531 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arko by 1,904.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 910,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

