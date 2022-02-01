Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report $124.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.24 million and the highest is $124.37 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $126.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $485.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.53 million to $485.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $510.27 million, with estimates ranging from $508.30 million to $512.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

BDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

