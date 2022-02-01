Zacks: Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post $15.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.68 billion and the lowest is $14.90 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $15.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $59.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.24 billion to $60.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $61.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.74 billion to $63.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $67.27 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $184.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

