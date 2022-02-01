Zacks: Analysts Expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.60 Million

Analysts expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) to report sales of $73.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Root reported sales of $50.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full year sales of $321.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.12 million to $326.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $253.57 million, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $287.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Root.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Root by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Root in the second quarter worth $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Root by 99.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,547 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter valued at about $4,963,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at about $3,420,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Root stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Root has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $507.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.24.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

