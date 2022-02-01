Zacks: Analysts Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report sales of $26.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.44 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $21.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $99.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.40 million to $100.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $134.56 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $140.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of SILK opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $503,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,095 shares of company stock worth $2,247,469 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.