Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DCO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $516.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.45. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

