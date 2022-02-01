Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will announce sales of $53.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $54.15 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $194.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.55 million to $195.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $302.76 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,647 shares of company stock worth $3,070,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

