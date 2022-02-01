Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Republic Services.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.