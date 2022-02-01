Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Republic Services.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

