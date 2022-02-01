Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report $8.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.69 billion and the highest is $9.10 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $38.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.88 billion to $38.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $40.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.24 billion to $42.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

NYSE KO opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.