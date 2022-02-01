Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to report sales of $367.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.97 million to $376.00 million. Guild reported sales of $454.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guild.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. Guild has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $757.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.19.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guild (GHLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.