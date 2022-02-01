Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post $150.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the lowest is $149.70 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $138.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $581.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $584.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $650.67 million, with estimates ranging from $635.00 million to $660.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VECO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 40.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

