ZClassic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,004.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.1000 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $928,643.72 and approximately $6,004.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00255332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00077252 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00101520 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001837 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.