Zealium (NZL) Market Capitalization Achieves $14,347.44

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $14,347.44 and $5.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,418 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,418 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

