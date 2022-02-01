ZelaaPayAE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $200,000.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $160,314.32 and approximately $200,000.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012480 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

