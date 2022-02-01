ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.0109

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $321,954.32 and approximately $97.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00190269 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00028998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00028742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00389378 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00070658 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

