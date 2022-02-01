Zero Price Down 0.7% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Zero has a total market cap of $919,980.89 and approximately $27,460.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.87 or 0.00259061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00079336 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00101016 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001843 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003243 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,017,888 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

