ZeuxCoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $190,098.76 and $6.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00116630 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

