Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,756,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,969 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for about 1.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 1.88% of Zillow Group worth $419,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,982.0% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.17.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $116,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 in the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

