ZINC Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. ZINC has a total market cap of $23,685.51 and approximately $98.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00113076 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.