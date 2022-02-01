Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $691.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report sales of $691.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $711.00 million and the lowest is $677.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $722.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,649 shares of company stock valued at $764,469 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.