Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $691.93 Million

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report sales of $691.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $711.00 million and the lowest is $677.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $722.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,649 shares of company stock valued at $764,469 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.