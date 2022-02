ZOO Digital Group (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Trading Down 3.5%

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

