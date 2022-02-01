Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,017 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 1.1% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.08% of Zoom Video Communications worth $840,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $152.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average is $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $1,779,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $28,813,940. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

