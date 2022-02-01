zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $532.95 and last traded at $533.00. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $548.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLPSF shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of zooplus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.28.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

