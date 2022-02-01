Zoracles (ZORA) Price Hits $91.56 on Major Exchanges

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $91.56 or 0.00237102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a total market cap of $500,212.53 and approximately $9,561.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zoracles has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zoracles alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.37 or 0.07153079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,574.14 or 0.99886783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053281 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.