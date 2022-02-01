Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post sales of $353.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.65 million. Zumiez posted sales of $331.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

