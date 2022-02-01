Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE ZWS traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,534. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69.
ZWS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.
About Zurn Water Solutions
Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.
