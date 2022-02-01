Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,534. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

ZWS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.