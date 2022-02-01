Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Lowered to $27.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 215.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 72,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,258. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $398.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Zymeworks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Zymeworks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zymeworks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.