-$0.09 EPS Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,455,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,732,000.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

