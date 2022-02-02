-$0.11 EPS Expected for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,766. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,147 shares of company stock worth $113,670.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $180,000.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

