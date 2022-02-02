$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 8,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

