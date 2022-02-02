$0.19 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Constellium posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellium.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,809. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Constellium has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 154.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,736 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after buying an additional 1,872,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1,352.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after buying an additional 1,624,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 56.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after buying an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

