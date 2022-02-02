-$0.23 EPS Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.24). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock worth $195,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

TACT stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.96.

TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

