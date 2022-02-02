$0.23 EPS Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.41. Travelzoo reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of TZOO opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $116,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,354 shares of company stock worth $1,533,213 over the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.