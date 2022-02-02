$0.37 EPS Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

