$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 612.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after buying an additional 1,653,447 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after buying an additional 693,810 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $27,801,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $27,801,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 23.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 395,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 656,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,744. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

