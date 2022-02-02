-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MDxHealth.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MDXH opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

