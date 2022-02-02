$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.58. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. 1,025,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,927. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

