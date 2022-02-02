$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.64. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VSE.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. VSE has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VSE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

