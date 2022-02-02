$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DBD opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $17.30.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
