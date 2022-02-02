$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.14. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SFST opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $466.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

