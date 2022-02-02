$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.14. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SFST opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $466.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.