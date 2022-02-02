$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

EHC stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Encompass Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

