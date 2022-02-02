10,000 Shares in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $948,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 331,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,102,282 and sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. Duolingo Inc has a 12-month low of $78.05 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

