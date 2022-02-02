116,500 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

GDRX stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,118,486 shares of company stock worth $41,334,503 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

