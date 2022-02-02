150,000 Shares in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.58% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IACC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

